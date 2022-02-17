While tensions continue to prevail across Karnataka in the backdrop of the Hijab controversy, in what can be termed as a big Republic impact, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has confirmed that the state government will probe the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) behind the ongoing incidents of violence with regard to the hijab row in the state. This came after the PFI's role was questioned by several political leaders amid the ongoing hijab protests which are reportedly being led by the Campus Front of India, a student wing of the PFI.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Education Minister called it an unfortunate thing and said, "As we are expecting that there must be some organisations at work who have instigated these girls, otherwise they wouldn't have been able to go up to this level." Referring to Republic Media Network's super-exclusive report on a Campus Front of India leader admitting to leading the protests in colleges of the state, Minister BC Nagesh said that an investigation is ongoing and the matter continues to remain in the High Court. He also added that after a proper investigation and court proceedings, the government will take the required actions.

Further appealing to the girls involved in the hijab protests, the Karnataka Education Minister said that they should come out of the hands of the PFI and further continue their education for their future, alleging that the organisations will never allow girls to be educated, to become independent and live their lives on their own.

Meanwhile, this comes on the same day when the Popular Front of India carried out their "Unity March" in Kota stating that they have received permission from the Congress-led Rajasthan government.

CFI admits to leading the Hijab row protests in Karnataka

Earlier on Wednesday, an alleged CFI leader had admitted on camera that the student wing of the PFI was allegedly leading the protests across educational institutes in Karnataka, in the backdrop of the hijab controversy. Speaking to Republic Media Network, CFI leader Aseel Akram confirmed that the outfit is 'supporting the women' and are leading the 'protest from the front'.

Reacting to the big reveal, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reiterated the state government's stand and said, "We have been saying this from the very beginning.'' Stating that the CFI has been carrying out various programmes in the state to disturb the peace, Jnanendra asserted that the future course of action with the respect to the organization will be decided by the state and central government together.

Image: Republic World