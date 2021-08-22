Karnataka Govt To Proceed With NEP Implementation, Says Higher Education Minister

On Sunday, Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said that the state government is going forward with implementing the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The Karnataka state government has decided to reach out to every college through universities to implement the policy, he said while addressing a programme on NEP organised by the social media wing of BJP. Narayana stated, "Efforts are being made to clear doubts and confusion raised over the policy by stakeholders and people of different walks of the society." He further added that the concerned department was also taking proactive measures to create awareness about the policy among the student's community in addition to the administrative measures. The NEP, which the Union Cabinet approved in July 2020, outlines the vision of India's new education system.

Narayana explained, "Universities have been told to set up separate helplines for the purpose and answers for frequently asked questions pertaining to the policy will be spread through media, website, and posted on social media platforms." He stated that the faculty and management of educational institutions would be enlightened about the policy by holding interactions, seminars and workshops.

NEP 2020

The National Education Policy 2020 envisions India's approach to a modern education system. The new policy replaced the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. The policy is a comprehensive framework for no only elementary education but also higher education. The policy aims to transform India's education system by 2040. While introducing the policy, the government had clarified that students would not be forced to study any particular language. However, it maintained that the medium of instruction would not be shifted from English to any regional language.

In January 2015, a committee under former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian started the consultation process for the New Education Policy. Based on the committee report, in June 2017, the draft NEP was submitted in 2019 by a panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan. The Draft New Education Policy (DNEP) 2019 was later released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and several public consultations. The Draft NEP constituted 484 pages. The Ministry had undertaken a rigorous consultation process while formulating the draft policy.

Image Credits: PTI/ANI