Karnataka Govt To Spend ₹400 Cr To Procure 1 Cr COVID Vaccines For Citizens Above 18 Years

In an effort to scale up the fight against the pandemic, the Karnataka goverment on Thursday approved the purchase of 1 crore doses of COVID vaccine and informed that Rs 400 crore had been earmarked for the same. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa informed of the government's decision to procure 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine for Rs 400 crores in the first phase and urged individuals aged between 18 to 45 to register themselves for the inoculation process. Astra Zenca's Covishield vaccine, which is manufactured by Serum Inistitute of India (SII), has fixed the price of the Covishield vaccine as Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals. The Karnataka govt's move comes after India liberalised its inoculation process, allowing citizens above 18 years of age to receive their COVID-19 vaccine jabs from May 1 onwards.

Karnataka will procure 1 Crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as we begin to inoculate citizens between 18 to 44 years from May 1. â‚¹400 Crores has been earmarked for this in the 1st phase. I urge all those above 18 to register themselves for the vaccine starting from April 28. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 22, 2021

Vaccine for all in India

The Centre on Monday liberalised its vaccination strategy allowing all adults over the age of 18 to get the vaccination from May 1. Currently, only those above 45 are allowed to get vaccine doses. After a discussion between PM Modi and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the Centre decided that all stakeholders will be given the flexibility to customise to local needs. Moreover, everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against COVID-19 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players.

Karnataka registers biggest single-day spike

Karnataka registered another biggest single day spike of 25,795 new cases of COVID-19, and 123 related fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 12,47,997 and the death toll to 13,885, the Health department said. The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 23,558 cases on Wednesday. A total of over 2,41,79,169 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,62,534 were tested today.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 15,244 new infections. The day also saw 5,624 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 22 evening, cumulatively 12,47,997 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,885 deaths and 10,37,857 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. According to the bulletin, out of 1,96,236 active cases,1,95,993 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 985 are in ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.47 per cent.