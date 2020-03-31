Karnataka Govt Traces More Than 50 Markaz Attendees; 34 Of Them Placed Under Quarantine

On Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai revealed that more than 50 people who had attended the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin had been tracked down in various districts of the state. All of them are foreign nationals who were present in the congregation and subsequently went to different mosques in the country. Out of this, a total of 34 individuals- 10 from Malaysia, 10 from Kyrgyzstan, 11 from Indonesia, one from France, Kenya and the UK each have been put under quarantine. Furthermore, more people are still being traced.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai remarked, “As far as Karnataka is concerned, those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat function in Nizamuddin- more than 50 people have been traced so far. They have been tracked down in various districts of Karnataka, majorly in Bengaluru. And these are all foreign nationals who had come and attended the meeting. And they had come and settled down in different mosques throughout the country. Out of this, 11 from Indonesia, 10 from Kyrgyzstan, 1 is from France and Kenya, etc. All these people will be quarantined and there will be a detailed health check-up on these people.”

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation

A controversy erupted when a religious congregation was held at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Tablighi Jamaat international headquarters in mid-March defying the social distancing norms. As per the Delhi government, this was in violation of the prevailing orders, which prohibited large gatherings. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed that 24 people who were at the Tablighi Jamaat congregation tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Jain, there were approximately 1500-1700 people in the Markaz Nizamuddin building. Nearly 700 of the evacuated individuals have been sent to quarantine centres. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directed an FIR to be registered against the organizers of the religious congregation. However, the Markaz claimed that it had not flouted the rules and discontinued the religious function after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. Instead, it alleged that many of the attendees were stuck due to the unavailability of transport services.

