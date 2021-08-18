Karnataka Govt Urges COVID Recovered People To Voluntarily Undergo Tuberculosis Test

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has appealed to the people who have recovered from COVID-19 to voluntarily get undergo Tuberculosis (TB) test. The Minister was speaking at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, 16 August, after launching the special TB test drive. The campaign, which is being run across the state, will continue till August 31.

Speaking about the initiative, the State Health Minister said that a special drive has been initiated to evaluate post-COVID complications in people who have recovered from COVID-19. There are more than 28 lakh people in the state who have recovered from the infection, he informed. "Since both COVID-19 and TB infect the lungs, we have launched this special drive to ensure early detection of TB in people who have recovered from COVID-19."

He added, “People who have recovered from COVID-19 should voluntarily get tested for TB. If it is detected at an early stage treatment will become easier." "Since 2017, 75 lakh suspected cases of TB have been identified and 88 per cent of them have been tested aginst the disease. About 3.9 per cent have been detected with TB. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TB evaluation drive has been affected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a vision to make India free from TB by 2025 and the state government is working towards this goal."

Arogya Nandana initiative to screen 1.5 crore children amid 3rd wave fears

As per reports, the state government of Karnataka launched a programme named Arogya Nandana as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Under this, 1.5 crore children will be screened ahead of the predicted third COVID wave. All children will undergo health screening. Children who struggle with malnutrition or immunity issues will get the necessary food and nutrition to build up their immunity against COVID-19. This will be done in coordination with the Women and Child Welfare department. The announcement was made in Bengaluru. Reportedly, the Health Minister said that launching and implementing this project was Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s dream. The project has been extended to the entire state of Karnataka,

