Karnataka Govt Vows To End Bengaluru's Garbage Menace In 2 Years; Five Plants To Be Set Up

The Karnataka government on Thursday vowed to get rid of Bengaluru's garbage menace in the next two years and announced the setting up of five waste-to-energy plants in & around the city. State Law Minister JC Madhuswamy revealed the state government's plan to tackle the garbage crisis in the capital city in a written reply to a query raised by MLA MA Harris directed at CM BS Yediyurappa. Detailing on the plan, minister Madhuswamy said that 4000 tonnes of garbage will be processed in these plants to generate power.

The Karnataka Law Minister highlighted that the plants were expected to be fully operational within two or three years and that plans were in place to treat the garbage collected to generate alternative sources of energy. Madhuswamy further informed that the power generated from the plants could be used by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as the state-owned KPCL does not buy power from the plants. At present, Bengaluru has no such plants as garbage collected from the city are disposed of in landfills on the outskirts of the city.

As per reports, the state law minister also noted that subsidy was provided by the Centre only on the completion of the waste-to-energy plant & not at the beginning. Further, Madhuswamy also said that BBMP faced stern opposition from villages outside Bengaluru where wet waste was processed despite the municipal corporation doing it scientifically. Madhuswamy also hinted at BBMP ramping up dry waste collection centres at wards across the city.

