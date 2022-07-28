Karnataka Gruesome Murder: Accused's Wife Makes Massive Revelation; 'he Was Part Of PFI'

In a massive development, the wife of the accused in the Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha murder has admitted that her husband was linked to the extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and used to attend Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) events.

The Karnataka police on July 28 arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada in connection with the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. The arrested accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare.

Speaking to the media, Shafiq's wife said, "He was taken away at 4:30 PM yesterday. They (Police) told them that he will be released but it is been more than 24 hours since he is still not released. He used to work for PFI and actively participate in SDPI events.

"He has been called accused but he has not committed anything. Even he was shocked when he came to know about the murder. He also cried," she claimed.

32-year-old Praveen Nettaru, a member of the Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee, was murdered in front of his broiler shop in Bellare in Sullia Taluk by motorbike-borne assailants on July 26 night.

Following his murder, tension prevailed in several areas in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported.

BJP youth leader murder: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe into the murder of Praveen Nettaru to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Condemning the murder, Karandlaje, the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, blamed Muslim fundamentalists and outfits like PFI, SDPI and similar groups for the gruesome murder, and continued radicalisation of Dakshina Kannada district.

Radical outfits trying to disrupt the harmony in the district are behind the murder, she said.

