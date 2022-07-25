Karnataka Guv Gehlot, CM Bommai And Former PM Deve Gowda Greet New President Droupadi Murmu

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday joined many others in greeting Droupadi Murmu on becoming the 15th President of India.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon'ble President of India. I am sure that with her vast and varied experience, under her guidance and leadership, India will achieve new heights in the world," Gehlot tweeted.

Congratulating Murmu, Bommai said, "A golden day in the history of Indian democracy. Her compelling narrative will inspire one & all, a girl born into a poor tribal community bootstraps her way into Rashtrapati Bhavan." Former PM and the JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said "we have to feel very proud as a Republic that we have elected Murmu as our President", and congratulated her on her resounding victory.

Several Karnataka ministers, BJP MPs and MLAs too greeted Murmu on the occasion.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)