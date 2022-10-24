Karnataka Guv Gives Assent To Bommai Govt's Ordinance Increasing SC/ST Quota In State

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Sunday, October 23, gave his assent to the Basavaraj Bommai government's ordinance to increase the reservation quota of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in jobs and the education sector in the state. With this, the reservation for the SC will increase from earlier 15% to 17%; for ST, the quota increased from 3% to 7%.

The ordinance aims to ensure appointments to or postings in government jobs for members of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, as well as seats in educational institutions in Karnataka.

A special gazette announcement was published by the government shortly after the Governor gave his approval. According to the notification, with the admission of more communities, the number of castes significantly grew. "The number of castes increased drastically after the inclusion of some more communities, and the total population of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State went up by leaps and bounds," a statement from the official gazette read.

The notification further said in 1976 as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Orders (Amendment) Act, 1976 (Central Act 108 of 1976), the geographical limitations attached to the castes were removed which also led to the extraordinary increase in the population of the SC and the ST in the state.

The government through the gazette notification stated that the increase in the reservation was based on a detailed study and analysis. Expressing his happiness over the Governor's decision, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the governor signed the ordinance and it was a happy occasion.

Karnataka Guv passes ordinances to increase SC/ST quota

Earlier on Thursday, the Karnataka cabinet approved an ordinance for increasing the reservation for SC and ST communities in the state.

Taking to this Twitter, earlier on Thursday, CM Bommai had said, "Today my cabinet has taken a historic decision of approving the ordinance on hiking the reservation for my brothers and sisters from the SC/ST community from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and 3 per cent to 7 per cent. This historic decision will bring light and shine into their lives and uplift them by providing adequate opportunities in education and employment." Notably, CM also said that the said ordinance will be tabled in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature to get it cleared.

The move is considered an effort by the BJP-led government in Karnataka to win over the SC/ST groups in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, which are expected to take place in about six months.