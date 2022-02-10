Karnataka HC Adjourns Hijab Hearing To Monday; Asks All Parties For Restraint, Cooperation

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday heard the group of petitions raising the ban on wearing hijabs inside certain educational institutions in the state and adjourned the hearing to Monday. The three-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit who had already presided on the matter, and Justice J M Khazi.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Karnataka HC adjourned the matter till February 14, Monday, asking petitioners to not insist on wearing religious items to schools in the interim. The court also stated that it was in favor of reopening educational insinuations, but maintaining peace in Karnataka was also a priority. No interim relief was announced for the petitioners, and upholding peace and tranquility was stressed upon.

Further, the Karnataka HC Chief Justice warned that the court will restrain everyone from adopting religious practices while the hearing was ongoing.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing these religious things," the Karnataka HC said, adjourning the matter for 2.30 PM, Monday. "We are of the view, the institutions shall start but first we want peace and tranquility of the state," the Court added.

Karnataka HC refers matter to larger bench

On February 9, the HC bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit had referred the matter to a larger bench, asking the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by the Chief Justice.

"Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter," Justice Dixit had observed.

"Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of larger bench that may be constituted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here," the order read.

Hijab row intensifies

As the hijab controversy continues to linger in Karnataka, student protests have started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state. In the light of the flare-up, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed across several districts of the state and all public gatherings and protests have been banned in Bengaluru for two weeks.