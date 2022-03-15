Karnataka HC Announces Verdict In Hijab Row; Here's A Timeline Of The Controversy

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced its verdict on the bunch of pleas seeking the wearing of Hijab in classrooms today. The petitioners have also sought a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. The matter was also taken to the Supreme Court however it had refused to interfere asking petitionerss to seek relief from the High Court.

In a setback to the Hijab-clad women, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

Hijab row: Timeline of the controversy

December 2021: The controversy erupted after the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this notice, there was a considerable uproar.

January 2022: Following which chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

"On December 31, suddenly 6 students wearing hijab entered the class and so the principal and other staff stopped them saying that they were violating the college uniform rules. They did not listen, so we did not allow entry," the Vice President of the College Development Committee said.

January 31: 5 students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi moved the Karnataka HC seeking permission to attend classes while wearing a Hijab citing fundamental rights and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

February 2022: The Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public law and order in colleges where a uniform is not mandated. After hearing the matter for two days, a single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Dixit referred the case to a larger bench on February 9.

On February 10, the SC had refused to list a plea seeking transfer of hijab row petitions from the Karnataka High Court to the apex court on an urgent basis. On the same day's judgement, a three-judge bench of the HC had asked students to restrain from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders.

Meanwhile, the role of Campus Front of India was also established in the matter with Republic TV's super exclusive report on February 23 showing CFI leader Aseel Akram admitting on camera that the organization was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state amid the hijab row. Speaking to Republic TV, Akram confirmed that they were 'supporting the women' and leading the 'protest from the front'. A meeting was called by the CFI, which as per the leader had in attendance all the members of the organization.