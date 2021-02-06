Karnataka HC Asks NHAI To Donate To Any NGO For Remarks On Environment Protection Act 1986

The Karnataka High Court has advised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make a donation to an environmental NGO of their choice as compensation for claiming that the central Environment Protection Act 1986 was enacted by Parliament at the insistence of foreign powers.

A division bench of the High Court had pulled up NHAI last month for suggesting that the Act was enacted by the PV Narsimha Rao government in 1986 at the behest of foreign countries and that NGOs working for the environment, conservation and human rights were all foreign agents.

Karnataka HC takes strong exception to NHAI's objections

In an interim order dated February 2, the High Court observed that after being reprimanded, the NHAI has sought to withdraw the controversial objections, that were made in response to a petition filed by the NGO United Conservation Movement.

The court ruled that the request to withdraw the "shocking" remarks would be subject “to payment of appropriate costs”, and therefore, it asked NHAI to donate a substantial amount to any NGO, which according to the NHAI is "constructive work" in the field of environment.

In a submission to the high court against a writ petition filed by an NGO, the NHAI had remarked that the Environment Protection Act, 1986 was passed by Parliament not only for the protection of the environment but also at the behest of foreign powers.

United Conservation Movement's petition opposed an August 2013 notification of the Environment Ministry, quashing Environment Impact Assessment reports to widen the national highways that are more than 100 km in length.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum took strong exception over the objections filed by the NHAI in the petition during the January 11 hearing.

According to the objections filed by the NHAI, the Environment Protection Act 1986 was enacted to protect and improve the environment, but the decisions for the same were taken at the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm in June 1972, in which India participated, to take appropriate steps for the protection and improvement of the human environment.

