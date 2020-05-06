Karnataka HC Asks State & Centre How 90 Guests Were Allowed To Attend HDK's Son's Wedding

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the state governments to explain why there was no cap on the number of guests who had attended ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy's son's wedding in Ramnagara on April 17.

The wedding, which was hosted amid the COVID lockdown, saw over 90 guests attending the event in the JD(S) chief's farmhouse in his constituency Ramnagara. Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding saw over 20 cars arrive with guests from the 'red zone' Bengaluru to the green zone Ramnagara.

Karnataka HC asks how 90 people were permitted

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government had given a clean chit to HD Kumarasamy earlier, citing that all permissions were taken from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ramnagara on Apil 16 and that all norms were strictly followed including thermal screening of guests, distribution of masks & sanitizers to the guests and prohibited the public from attending the marriage.

However, the Karnataka High Court asked the state to respond on how permission was given for 90 guests to attend the wedding, referring to the government advisory issued on the number of guests (50) who could attend a wedding/function. In addition to this, the state government has also been asked to submit details regarding the passes issued to the wedding guests which enabled inter-district movement. The Court also noted that while the District Magistrate had the authority to permit such events, it was surprising to find no mention of any ceiling on the number of guests who could attend the wedding in the permission granted by the DM.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna said "We make it clear that we are not on one individual function already held on April 17. But we are on the question of State Government permitting such events which prima facie will defeat the very objective of imposing lockdown and enforcing several prohibitions. If the policy of the Central Government and State Government is to permit holding of such marriage functions which can be attended by more than 50 persons, the Government must say so in writing so that all citizens will be entitled to the benefit."

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding amid COVID-19

The wedding that took place at Ramanagara district, which has not reported a single COVID-19 case as of date, had over 60 cars, 20 videographers apart from the catering and event management crew. Around 200 guests - including Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda were present. Visuals also show that neither social distancing was maintained during the 'grand ceremony', nor were any of the guests - including the bride and groom - were wearing masks at the event.

