Karnataka HC Directs Forensic Labs To Improve Services, Asks Government To Fill Vacancies

Taking note of the issues faced by the court and victims due to the delay in submitting the Forensic Science reports, the Karnataka High Court on Saturday gave directions to all the Forensic Science Laboratories in the state to improve its function. As reported by Live Law, the directions were given to ensure a timeline for test results. The court, in its order, asked them to fill vacancies and procure the equipment required in the lab. According to Live Law, the directives were given by a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindraj while hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation. The PIL was filed by Justice Govindraj, who noted a four-year delay in receiving the FSL report in a criminal petition.

In the order, the bench observed that the court's proceedings are hugely impacted by the delay in the FSL report and it also has an influence on both the trial and the victim and their families. The bench further stated that all reports should be submitted within a month of sample collection and testing. The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority recommended a one-month deadline for submitting the report.

The Karnataka HC also gave directions to the state government to appoint scene of crime officers (SoC) at all the police stations. The court has granted six months to the government to implement this. In addition to the appointment of SoCs, the court also directed the government to adopt ad hoc measures within four months to appoint at least five deputy directors, six assistant directors, and 20 senior scientific officers. According to media reports, the court further added that the Karnataka government must select 138 scientific officials by March 31, 2022, and recruit lab assistants and EEG technicians by August 31, 2021.

According to information provided to the court, three joint directors, seven deputy directors, 18 assistant directors, 35 senior scientific officers, and 138 seats of scientific officers are vacant in the various FSLs across the states. As per the court, a report on narcotics takes one year, DNA reports takes half-year, Video/ audio and computer forensics take one and half year on average.

Image Credit: Unsplash