Karnataka HC Expresses Guilt Over Man's Death Due To Pothole; Pulls Up BBMP Over Issue

The Karnataka High Court has expressed that it "feels guilty" over a man's death in Bengaluru as a result of an accident due to a pothole. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishnakumar hearing the matter expressed that the "feeling of guilt haunts them" whenever they read similar reports. The division bench while referring to Ashwin’s death also directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill potholes on all major roads within 15 days. The HC has urged to do the needful on a war-footing.

Moreover, the city's civic body has also been directed to conduct a road survey in the central business district (CBD) area in three days. The court has also stated that the BBMP can also take help from other agencies if needed. Following this, the bench directed the BBMP to fill the potholes without delay using suitable technology. It also urged the civic body to refrain from giving excuses over the same.

Moreover, the bench also asserted that it was not satisfied with the initial work plan given by the BBMP. It stated that the problem was also discussed with Chief Commissioner and Chief Engineer. Meanwhile, the BBMP council has instead pinned the blame on other agencies and remarked that projects taken by these agencies have damaged the condition of the roads.

"It is unfortunate that a youth lost his life to potholes," the court said.

The victim - Ashwin who was reportedly fetching food for his mother died in MS Palya of Bengaluru on March 14. He was riding a bike and fell down after crossing a big pothole which inflicted fatal injuries on him. The HC bench was looking into the PIL filed by some people seeking directions to the government and the civic agency to fill up potholes in the city.

Image: Shutterstock