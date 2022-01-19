Karnataka HC Issues Notice To Centre Over Petition Questioning BEML Privatisation

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre over the matter of privatisation of public sector company Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Bengaluru. The notice was issued after a petition was filed by BEML Employees Association General Secretary N Rudraiah, questioning the privatisation. The HC also issued a notice to Bharat Earth Movers Limited on the same.

The petitioner, Professor N Ravi Varma Kumar stated in his petition that the decision of the Central government to privatise one of its major defence sector industries is not justifiable said reports. He also reportedly mentioned that a memorandum has been submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding this matter.

The petitioner also alleged that the decision to privatise is an effort by the Centre to allow entry to corporations in the defence sector which will compromise national security, sovereignty and integrity, as per reports.

In 2019, the employees association of the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) had put up a protest in Bengaluru to show their objection against the Central Government's order to privatise the BEML. Around 200 employees had participated in the relay protest and will continue doing so daily until the Government decides to take back its decision on privatisation. According to the sources, during the protest, the employees had also raised slogans against the Central Government's labour policies. The protestors had also expressed their concerns over the Central Government which was mooting to privatise not only BEML but a lot of other public sector companies across the country.

BEML Disinvestment

In December 2019, the Central Government had given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment of defence public sector undertaking BEML Ltd.

The strategic disinvestment of the following companies - BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited- was to be completed in the fiscal year 2021-22, however, it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEML Ltd serves core sectors such as defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure. The company operates under three major business verticals -- mining and construction, defence, and rail and metro.

(Image: Shutterstock)