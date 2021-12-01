Karnataka HC Issues Notice To Man For Appearing Semi-naked At Virtual Hearing

In a shocking incident, a man appeared in a semi-naked state on video during a virtual court hearing of the Karnataka High Court. At the time of the incident, the court was hearing the case where former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was named in the case of sexual abuse for a job. The case was being heard by the bench led by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi on Tuesday when a man 'deliberately appeared semi-naked on video and also bathed on-screen during the proceedings.

The matter came to light after Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, who was representing the survivor in the case, cited the incident. After this, the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the individual who was accused of the indecent act.

According to Advocate Jaising, the semi-naked man was seen on screen and was even showering during the virtual court hearing. She claimed that she was exposed to it for around 20 minutes and that the act appeared to be planned and intentional.

In a tweet, Jaising confirmed the incident and wrote, “I confirm that a semi-naked man was visible on the screen for a full 20 minutes despite my objection. I am making an official complaint about contempt of court and sexual harassment. It’s extremely disturbing in the middle of an argument in court.”

I confirm that a semi naked man was visible on the screen for a full 20 minutes despite my objection . I am making an official complaint for contempt of court snd sexual harassment. It’s extremely disturbing in the middle of an argument in court https://t.co/q9DAgoHze7 — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) November 30, 2021

When the senior lawyer brought the matter to the court's knowledge, the Karnataka HC bench inquired about who the man was. The man was showering and staring at Jaising, according to her.

As per the reports, the identity of the man, who indulged in obscenity during the court hearing on Zoom, was discovered as Sreedhar Bhat. It was also said that he had only shut his window after being called out by an officer. The man was supposed to be an observer and is not directly involved in the case, he was not a party to the case, but was known to the court otherwise. The concern of decorum has arisen in many courts across the country since the beginning of virtual court proceedings.

The divisional bench led by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi and Sachin Shankar Magadum, has now ordered the police to serve a notice to the accused and to gather any electronic material relevant to the incident.

