Karnataka HC Refuses To Allow Hijab In Colleges; 'Interim Order Serves Cause Of Justice'

As the Hijab controversy continues unabated, the Karnataka High Court refused to allow students to wear Hijab (headscarf) inside colleges as an interim measure. A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Dixit was hearing a plea by two students of the Bhandarkar College of Arts and Science who sought permission to attend classes wearing their Hijab. It observed, "The interim order granted by the Full Bench on 10.02.2022 in W.P.No.2347/2022 and connected matters serves the cause of justice, as rightly submitted by learned AG".

On February 10, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders on pleas seeking wearing of Hijab as a fundamental right. This is applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. A day later, the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at this stage.

Here is the High Court's interim order:

Hijab controversy

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

Following the High Court's interim order, the Karnataka government issued a circular directing all educational institutes, where uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committees, to not allow hijabs, saffron shawls and religious symbols in classrooms. However, concerns have been raised over some Muslim students and staff being forced to remove their hijab before entering some high schools and pre-university colleges. During the hearing on Monday, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government reiterated that Hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.