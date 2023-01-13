Karnataka HC Takes Cognisance Of Bengaluru Pillar Collapse That Killed 2; Reports Awaited

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, January 13, took cognisance of the metro pillar collapse that took place in Bengaluru on January 10, which claimed two lives. The court has further called for a response from the concerned authorities on whether safety measures were taken or not.

Two reports awaited in Bengaluru Metro collapse probe

Reports from a team of engineers from Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Science who joined the probe on Friday, January 13, to find out the reasons for the collapse are awaited.

The reports will then be submitted to authorities of the state government and Karnataka High Court.

BMRCL’s response

Acting on the collapse, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in its latest statement had said that one of the binding wires that was holding the pillar snapped, which was one of the “major” reasons for the collapse.

Three officers of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) were suspended on January 11 in connection with the mishap. BMRCL suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer and also tasked the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with holding an independent probe into the matter.

The suspension of the engineers follows an FIR filed against the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) and eight others. While the Hyderabad-based NCC has been named accused number one, Venkatesh Shetty, deputy chief engineer of BMRCL; Mahesh Bendekari, executive engineer; Lakshmipathi, supervisor and site manager were also named in the FIR. Prabhakar, Joint Engineer, NCC; Chaitanya, Director along with Mathai and Vikas Singh from the company have also been booked.

Bengaluru civic apathy shocker

The incident took place on January 10 morning near Nagawara when an iron structure erected to build a pier for the metro collapsed, badly injuring a family of four on a bike. The structure, which fell onto the family, killed a woman and her two-and-a-half year old son and injured her husband and daughter.

Notably, the suspension of the engineer comes after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had assured of speedy action against those responsible for the death of two. When confronted by Republic over the civic apathy, CM Bommai had asked for 24 hours saying that action will be taken against the guilty and compensation will be provided to the family. The BMRCL promised a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased and stated that it issued a notice to the contractor and the concerned engineers in a statement.

Victim’s family demands justice not compensation

The victim's family, however, has demanded justice rather than compensation. The deceased woman's father told reporters on January 10 that he would not accept the bodies of the victims unless the contractors' licences were revoked and without first meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The woman's husband also gave a press conference and described the incident in detail.

