Karnataka HC To Hear Petition Over Udupi College Denying Entry To Students Wearing Hijab

A Muslim student of the girls Pre-University College in Karnataka's Udupi district has moved Karnataka High Court challenging the decision of the college which restricted six students from entering the classroom for wearing a hijab. The written petition, which was filed on the behalf of the student Resham Farooq, was represented by her brother Mubarak Farooq appealing for allowing the girls to wear hijab inside the classrooms and also on the campus. The petition has been filed by advocates Shtahabish Shivanna, Arnav A Bagalwadi, and Abhishek Janardhan.

The petitioner was among the six girls who were not allowed to attend college on the grounds of wearing a hijab. The petition states that the student's right to wear a hijab is a fundamental right guaranteed under Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution and is also an essential practice of the Islam religion. Thereafter, the students must be allowed to attend classes wearing hijab without any interference from the college administration. Following this, the petition also argues about the rights of women to have the choice of dress based on a religious injunction.

Further calling the actions of the college administration "unconstitutional, arbitrary, and exclusionary in nature", the petition stated that the college at Udupi had denied entry to a total of six students who practice and profess the Islamic faith. They were denied the fundamental right to education because they were wearing a hijab, it argued. While the first hearing of the case is expected by the end of this week, protests have also erupted at the college against the administration over the hijab row.

Muslim students barred from attending classes for wearing hijab

The incident took place earlier in January when students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class approached the district collector regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, many students also claimed that they were not allowed to speak in Urdu or Arabic languages as a part of the restriction imposed by the college. As a result of these rules, several students also started demonstrating outside the classroom, while students are still not allowed to attend classes. Concerning the same, the Karnataka government has also set up an expert committee for resolving the issue and has asked all the girls to follow the uniform rules until the committee recommendation comes.