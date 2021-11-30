Karnataka Health Min Asserts Need To Prepare For Possible Omicron Spread Amid Rising Cases

Amid rising alarm in Karnataka over increasing COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar asserted that the state needs to be prepared for a possible outbreak of the newly detected ‘Omicron’ variant on Tuesday.

Stressing on the need to gear up preparations to mitigate the spread of the new variant, the health minister asserted that he has directed officials to build up the required infrastructure, and gear up machinery, medicines and doctors in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

While addressing reporters on different issues, he said, “We would like to prepare ourselves in the event of a possible outbreak of Omicron. We need to be extra careful in a country like ours. Want to gear up our machinery, medicines, and doctors.”

We need to be prepared for possible outbreak of 'Omicron', suggests K'taka Health Minister

Dr K Sudhakar added that the government had a deliberation with the senior health officials and the members of the TAC (Technical Advisory Committee) to discuss its future course of action. Dr Sudhakar further informed that he had directed officials to ensure that adequate measures are being taken to ramp up screening of the individuals entering the state from outside the country. Highlighting the need of conducting RT-PCR tests, the state health minister cited that the RT-PCR test of all individuals entering the state from any nation should be conducted amid the ongoing scare, as around 2,500 people enter the state every day from outside.

He further spoke on the testing guidelines issued by the government and said that based on the symptoms, RT-PCR tests will be conducted on the 5th and 7th day of arrival and those who test positive will be treated separately and the asymptomatic individuals will be kept in isolation.

Around 2,500 people enter Karnataka every day from other countries, there has to be a proper screening of people from other countries. RT-PCR tests of all passengers shall be conducted irrespective of country. RT-PCR tests will be conducted on the 5th and 7th days, based on symptoms. Those found positive at the airport will be treated separately,” he apprised.

One South African passenger had Delta Variant, other "looked different", Centre is testing it : K'taka Health Min

This comes after the state observed a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases after a medical college became an epicentre of the super spreader outbreak. A total of 281 students of SDM College of Medical Sciences in Karnataka's Dharwad had tested positive. The alarm was also raised after two South African passengers tested positive after arrival and on conducting the RT-PCR test; one was infected with the Delta variant, however, the other variant ‘looked different’ and is being analysed by the Centre now.

However, in a respite, he also informed that all the secondary and primary contacts of the passengers have been tested and were found negative.

Speaking about the same, Dr Sudhakar informed that, “One variant detected through samples is Delta, however, the other looks different. We have shared it with the Government of India, to test it further in the central laboratories. We are hoping for a confirmed result in the coming days. The primary and secondary contacts were tested. All were found negative.”

"ESI Incident is a lapse on the part of govt, very unfortunate": K Sudhakar

Reacting to the news of the discovery of two decomposed and rotten corpses from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation and Model Hospital at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, the state health minister called the incident very unfortunate and agreed that it is a lapse on the part of the government that such an incident had occurred.

“It's unfortunate. ESI Hospital is an important facet of government hospitals. Such incidents should not be repeated. The day when it was discovered, we discussed it with the labour department. The Labour minister and BBMP officials are on it. I concede that it is a lapse on the part of the government,” he said

Image: PTI /Pixabay