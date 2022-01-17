Karnataka Health Min Assures Suspension Of Officials As 3 Infants Die Receiving MR Vaccine

As three infants were reported dead in Belagavi after receiving the measles-rubella vaccine, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday, January 17, asserted that the responsible officers will be suspended from the department. The state minister stated that according to reports, the cause of death is mentioned to be septic shock syndrome.

Dr Sudhakar told ANI, "I received the report claiming the cause of death to be septic shock syndrome but I want to know if there's a failure in cold chain management of vaccine storage and handling".

"The responsible officers will be suspended pending a departmental enquiry. We are investigating if there was a problem in the formulation of the vaccine as well. An emergency meeting has been called tomorrow to discuss this issue", he added.

Three infants die after in Belagavi

In Karnataka, three infants were reported dead after they were administered the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine in two villages of the Belagavi district. According to officials, the dead were in the age group of 10-15 months and from Bochabal and Mallapur villages in Ramdurg taluk.

In the recent update, officials suspect an infection due to non-sterilized syringes. It is learned that the necessary disciplinary action will be taken against the nursing staff who are at fault as an inquiry has been ordered.

Officials informed that on January 11 and 12, more than 20 infants received the vaccine from both villages. But, two infants died on the same day of inoculation, while one died on Saturday at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

COVID situation in Karnataka

As of Monday, January 17, Karnataka has reported 27,156 new COVID cases with 7827 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. While the state has reported a total of 32,20,087 COVID cases with 38,431 deaths. According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka was the first state to report Omicron variant in the country after two men aged 66 years and 46 years old tested positive for the new variant on Thursday, December 2. So far, the state has recorded a total of 766 Omicron cases.

The state has administered 9,17,59,595 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(Image: Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage/ANI)