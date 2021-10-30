Karnataka Health Min Dr K Sudhakar Remembers Sandalwood 'Powerstar' Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that he was shocked after hearing the news of Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's demise due to a heart attack. Dr Sudhakar, citing sources close to him said that every possible attempt was made to revive the Kannada actor but in vain.

"Karnataka today has lost such a wonderful human being. He was a very versatile actor and son of legendary actor Rajkumar. He was not just an entertainer, but was loved by all Kannadigas because of the subjects he chose in his movies. He was noble in living," Dr K Sudhakar said.

The Minister informed that Puneeth was always available for health department initiatives or any initiatives that were needed to promote certain causes. "If it(initiative) had to do anything with social impact, he was there. He has, to the best of my knowledge, never charged any department in the state. He was always helping," he said.

Puneeth Rajkumar had pledged to donate his eyes under the eye donation programme. "The family really respected his wish and donated his eyes within hours after it was announced he was no more...He was always the same in reel life and real life," Sudhakar said.

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away; Final rites on Sunday

At the age of 46, Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest while working out in the gym, stunning his friends, family and fans all over the world. He breathed his last at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

The mortal remains of the Kannada actor were shifted to Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday evening for public viewing, prior to his final rites which will be conducted with state honours after his daughter arrive from the United States.

On Friday, many actors from the Bollywood industry and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, Prakash Javdekar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rahul Gandhi, condoled the sudden demise of the 46-year-old.

Lovingly called 'Power star' or 'Appu' by his fans, Puneeth was associated with the glamour industry since he was a child. He has been a lead actor in 29 films since his acting debut in 'Appu' (2002). His last film was 'Yuvarathnaa' in April this year. Some of his best works include, 'Hudugaru', 'Raam', and 'Anjani Putra'.

He will be cremated with full state honours on Sunday, October 31.