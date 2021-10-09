Karnataka Health Min Meets Mansukh Mandaviya, Seeks Funds For PHC Upgradation

In an effort to improve healthcare facilities in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and sought allocation of additional funds for the up-gradation of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Briefing on the meeting, Dr Sudhakar told the media, "Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated Karnataka's efforts in COVID-19 management. The state has an inventory of over 50 lakh doses of vaccine and has achieved 82 per cent coverage in the first dose and 37 per cent coverage in the second dose among eligible population".

The minister further informed that the state government has sought additional allocation under NHM with an aim to upgrade and modernise all PHCs in the state. "The Centre has responded positively to our request", he said, "We also discussed strengthening trauma care, secondary and tertiary care in all districts across the state."

Sudhakar further mentioned that the state government is waiting for the Centre's orders regarding COVID-19 vaccination to children.

Explaining the fact that children's vaccine trial is in the third phase and Centre's decision will depend on vaccine manufacturers' report, he added, "We must not let our guard down against pandemics and the state government has released guidelines for festival season. We are continuing to conduct about 1 lakh tests every day and the positivity rate is less than 0.4 per cent. So there is no need to panic".

Karnataka govt launches CM Dashboard

The Karnataka government on October 5 launched the Chief Minister Dashboard to help the CM review the progress of various developmental works in the state through the digital platform. Launching the CM dashboard, Basavaraj Bommai gave further directions to all the officials regarding the portal.

The portal is further aimed to help provide up-to-date information concerning various projects overseen by the Chief Minister directly. Keeping this in mind, CM Bommai has directed the officials to record accurate information on the portal and hold no confusion with the process. During the launch, the Chief Minister also viewed around 15 departments including revenue, BBMP, energy, education, housing, rural development, and many others.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)