Karnataka Health Min Preaches Sense As China Mandates Its Own Vaccine For Indians' Entry

A day after the Chinese Embassy in India said that Indians and foreigners traveling to China must get administerd with the 'Made in China' vaccine, the Health Minister of Karnataka, Dr. K Sudhkar on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the conditions put in place by China for travelers. He said that 'vaccines are vaccines, it is unfortunate that China has mandated their vaccines for Indians traveling to their country.'

'MEA will look into the matter'

Speaking to Republic TV, the Karnataka health minister said "It is very unfortunate that China says only those people who get Chinese vaccines administered will be allowed to travel inside China. No matter which one, vaccines are vaccines." When asked for further thoughts on the mandate by China, the minister said "I am unaware of any further details on the matter. The Ministry of External Affairs will look into it."



It must be noted that to date there are no Chinese vaccines in use in India against Covid-19, while India has not issued any such mandates for foreign nationals arriving in the country. The Chinese embassy on Tuesday announced that it is simplifying the visa applications for Indian travelers on the condition that only those who are inoculated with Chinese vaccine will be allowed inside the country.

China mandates its own vaccine for entry

The spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, through an official statement announced: "Individuals and their kin arriving in China for their employment contracts or to resume work among other relevant activities are allowed to submit their visa applications through Chinese Visa Application Service Center to Chinese Embassy or Consulates in India."

Beyond this, foreigners also have to upload a negative certificate of "nucleic acid test and IgM antibody test" along with a passport page and a copy of a valid Chinese visa on a web portal that will be examined by the Chinese Embassy in India.

