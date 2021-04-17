Karnataka Health Min Refuses To Isolate Despite CM's Appeal, Says He's 'COVID Warrior'

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar refused to isolate himself despite CM Yediyurappa's appeal to all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves as he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The state Health Minister was a part of the high-level meeting chaired by CM Yediyurappa at his official residence in Bengaluru on Saturday following which he was shifted to Manipal hospital as his COVID-19 test returned negative. Speaking to reporters after CM Yediyurappa urged those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves, K Sudhakar urged them to leave him out of such 'petty politcs' and claimed that he was a 'Corona warrior' who was fighting to suppress the pandemic in the state and was leading the fight as a leader just like how doctors and paramedical staff were doing so.

Karanataka Health Minister won't isolate despite CM's appeal

"He (CM Yediyurappa) would have informed people whoever was with him yesterday and day before yesterday. If your asking me, then let me make it clear I am a COVID warrior. Like how doctors are working in hospitals, like how supporting staff working in Hospital, like how our paramedical team is working in the state, likewise even I am working to suppress corona from the state by leading as a minister. Please don't involve me in this petty politics", Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said when asked why he was not isolating himself.

CM Yediyurappa tests COVID positive for 2nd time

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and was shifted to Manipal hospital on Friday. CM Yediyurappa was advised by his doctors to get himself admitted at Ramaiah Hospital after he went for a routine check-up to the hospital on Friday morning. The Karnataka CM, who was campaigning in Belagavi for the upcoming by-elections, was suffering from fever and had also undergone an Antigen test whose results returned negative following which he visited the hospital on Friday, as per sources. Earlier in the day, CM Yediyurappa had chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The 78-year-old Yeddiyurappa was earlier hospitalised on August 2, 2020 after he tested positive for coronavirus. CM Yediyurappa was last year admitted to the same Manipal Hospital for nine days, and was discharged on recovery. He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 12, and was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.