Karnataka Health Min Reviews Vaccine Storage Facility, Says 'State Ready For Vaccination'

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday exuded confidence of the state's readiness for the Coronavirus vaccination programme which is said to be launched across the country. While visiting a vaccine state storage facility in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said that Karnataka is ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The storage facility in the state is well-managed. The state has two large storage facilities in Bengaluru and Belagavi. There are five other large regional storages also. All 30 districts in the state have storage facilities each."

"We can store 45 lakh vaccines and are expecting 13.9 lakh in the first phase. There are around 900 vehicles for logistics," he informed.

Speaking on the vaccination for lawmakers, he said the Centre has not given instructions on when will the lawmakers be vaccinated.

"We are waiting for a clear instruction from the central government. So far, they have allowed vaccination only for healthcare workers. If the union government allows vaccination for the lawmakers, as the Health Minister of the state, I would be the first to get vaccinated," he said.

"The healthcare workers are eager to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines have gone through several trials and the regulatory body has allowed this vaccination. We have to believe in the system," he added.

Mega vaccination drive to be launched on January 16

After two successful nationwide 'dry runs', the Centre has decided to kick-off the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January. The decision came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination. PM Modi is also said to hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers of various states regarding the vaccination drive across the country.

The Centre has stated that priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the vaccination drive, who would be inoculated first before the vaccine is made available to the general public. Thereafter citizens above 50 years and those under 50 years with comorbidities will be inoculated, followed by the general public.

The Union Health Ministry also provided information on the Co-WIN app through which the vaccination across the country will be regulated digitally. The app has not been launched yet, hence the ministry has cautioned the citizens to not fall for dummy or fake apps while adding that massive awareness will be conducted as the Co-WIN platform is launched after which the general public can get themselves registered for inoculation of the Coronavirus vaccine.

(with inputs from ANI)

