Karnataka Health Min Says 'no Large Gatherings' On International Day Of Yoga Amid COVID

The Health Minister of Karnataka, K Sudhakar, on Saturday informed that on June 21 which is celebrated as the International Yoga Day, no large performances will be conducted in the state to avoid unnecessary gathering amid the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. He further informed that CM Yediyurappa will be performing Yoga at home and urged everyone to devote some time to performing Yoga by staying at home.

No large programme or event will be held on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21 in Karnataka. Chief Minister will perform Yoga at home, we should also perform it at our homes: State Health Minister K Sudhakar



Earlier, K Sudhakar took to his Twitter handle and proudly announced that Karnataka is among the top five states in the country for skilled Yoga trainers. Over 96,000 people are trained as Yoga Instructors & Trainers under Skill India Mission and the top 5 states as the highest contributor to the number of skilled yoga candidates are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

International Yoga Day is just a few days away. Proud that Karnataka is among the TOP 5 states in the country for skilled Yoga trainers!https://t.co/VxBbwM7xtv — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 18, 2021

K Sudhakar's statement comes following the Deputy Chief Minister's announcement on June 15, which stated 'The Yoga Day will be held in Kandirawa Indoor Stadium following COVID rules'. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N further informed via Twitter that the decision for the arrangement of Yoga Day in Kandirawa Indoor Stadium was taken following a concerning meeting with Dr. Narayan Gowna, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and Dr. K Govindaraj Member of the Methodist Council.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship's Yoga Webinar

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Friday, June 19 conducted a webinar to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day for promoting yoga for stress management and holistic physical and mental well-being. The theme for the webinar was chosen to be ‘Say Yes to Yog and No to Rog’. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of living; Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, Director, the Yoga Institute and Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Moderated by Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) were the eminent guests of the webinar.

At the event, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift to the world from India has roots in our ancient Vedic traditions. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also stated that yoga has emerged as one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being across the globe in the last few years. Aligned with his vision, we have been working closely with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) to build awareness regarding various career prospects in the field of yoga and encourage youth to embrace yoga for a promising future. In a post-COVID-19 era, I foresee an urgent need for skill sets enhancement of the potential workforce with a surge in demand for certified yoga instructors and trainers. We are committed towards our vision to make yoga truly global and empower youth across the country to explore lucrative career opportunities in the field of yoga.”

