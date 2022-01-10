Karnataka Health Min Sudhakar Dubs Congress Padayatra As 'provocative Attempt' Amid COVID

As Congress' launched a 10-day protest march over the Mekedatu project, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar in an exclusive conversation with Republic said that it was nothing but a 'provocative attempt' by the party. Karnataka Minister Sudhakar said that the party wanted the BJP-led State government to 'lathi-charge and even imprison' its workers.

"Is they were so sincere, so committed to this project and to get water for Bangaloreans, they could have done it by now. Dr Shivakumar (state Congress chief ) was himself the irrigation Minister. What is it that he did in the 6 years that he was the Minister? What is it that the Congress government did in the 6 years?" said Sudhakar during the primetime debate.

The march - titled 'namma neeru, namma hakku, or 'our water, our right' - was led by DK Shivakumar along with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. The party’s decision to go ahead with the march comes amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

'Absolutely capricious, reckless behaviour'

Terming the behaviour of Congress as 'capricious, reckless', Sudhakar pointed out that the party had done the same in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and are now was doing it in Karnataka.

"Certainly the government will take action against anyone who violates the rule of law. Already I think our Home Ministry has taken cognizance and initiated action. It has lodged cases against the instigators- those who have organized this kind of rally in spite of the norms being in place. Section 144 have been invoked because we are seeing a rise in COVID case in the third wave," said the State Health Minister.

'They misbehaved with our officials'

The BJP leader also pointed out how the Congress workers misbehaved. " Yesterday after their padayatra, our ADC and District Health Officer visited the place, tried collecting their swabs and enquiring about their health," he said, adding that they abused those health officers and send them back.

"Not just that, they have blamed me as Health Minister, and Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister," he further said.

Karnataka is presently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, Karnataka reported 11,698 new COVID-19 cases, 1148 recoveries, and four deaths. Presently, the active cases in the state stand at 60,148.