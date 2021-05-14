Karnataka Health Min Visits DRDO Campus, Says '2-DG Drug A Game-changer In COVID Fight'

On Friday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K.Sudhakar visited the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) campus in Bengaluru where he was briefed by scientists about the ongoing efforts at the premier research organisation in order to find solutions to tackle the pandemic. This comes a day after the health minister's interaction with another premier science institute, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

2-DG drug: a game-changer

In the fight against COVID-19, the 2-DG drug developed by the DRDO could be a game-changer, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

'The 2-DG drug developed by DRDO is a big breakthrough and could be a game-changer in the battle against the pandemic as it helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces oxygen dependence,' Sudhakar was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

The 2-DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) is an anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug that has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad. Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. A higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients. The drug would be of benefit to the people suffering from COVID-19.

"During the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad. They later found that this molecule works effectively against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits viral growth", according to the statement.

Based on these results, the Drugs Controller General of Indias (DCGI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) permitted a Phase-II clinical trial of 2- DG in COVID-19 patients in May 2020. The DRDO, along with its industry partner DRL, Hyderabad, started clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the drug in COVID-19 patients.

The drug was found to be safe in COVID-19 patients in Phase-II trials (including dose-ranging) conducted during May-October 2020 and showed significant improvement in their recovery. Phase-II was conducted in six hospitals and Phase IIb (dose-ranging) clinical trial was conducted at 11 hospitals all over the country. Phase-II trial was conducted on 110 patients.

OxyCare System - a smart solution

Another innovative solution of the DRDO -Oxycare system is a comprehensive system developed by DRDO to regulate oxygen being administrated to patients based on the sensed values of their SpO2 levels. It optimises the consumption of oxygen and reduces the workload and exposure of healthcare providers by eliminating the need for routine measurement and manual adjustments of oxygen flow.

DRDO has transferred the technology to multiple industries in India that will be producing the Oxycare Systems for use all across India. PM-CARES Fund has accorded sanction for procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System at a cost of Rs 322.5 Crore.

Dr.K.Sudhakar also visited the oxygen plant installed by DRDO at its Thippasanda campus and appreciated the efforts of DRDO.

"Bengaluru is the science and technology capital of India and home to several premier institutes. The efforts of institutes like IISc and DRDO to find innovative and effective solutions to fight this pandemic is laudable. The vaccine developed by IISc which can be stored in warm temperatures and the 2-DG drug and OxyCare system developed by DRDO is game-changer in the battle against Covid-19,'' said Dr.K.Sudhakar.

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld)