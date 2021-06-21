Karnataka Health Minister Assures All Adults In State Will Be Vaccinated By December

On Monday, June 21, as the centralisation of COVID vaccine policy begins, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, "We should be able to do 5-8 lakh vaccinations today. Our target is to complete vaccination for the adult population in the State before December".

The centralised free vaccination policy began today under which the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.

The Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18. Also, the Centre will handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.

Vaccination drive in Karnataka

To date, Karnataka has administered a total of 1,89,34,759 COVID vaccine doses across 8,108 vaccination sites.

The second vaccination drive by the Karnataka government will include students and professionals who are travelling abroad, and sportspersons travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics will start from June 22. The first drive was conducted during the first week of June and around 1,500 people got vaccinated. A two-day vaccination camp was organised for over 2,000 sportspersons of Karnataka at Sri Kanteerava Stadium on June 10 and 11.

Karnataka's International Yoga Day restrictions

On June 20, The Health Minister of Karnataka, K Sudhakar, informed that on International Yoga Day, no large performances will be conducted in the state to avoid unnecessary gathering amid the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. He further informed that CM Yediyurappa will be performing Yoga at home and urged everyone to devote some time to performing Yoga by staying at home.

Lockdown in Karnataka

On June 19, As the positivity rate had dipped below 10% in most districts of Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa announced a few relaxations to the COVID curbs across the state. Noting that the positivity rate was below 5% in 16 districts, CM Yediyurappa announced that all shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants in these districts were allowed to operate till 5 pm. Metro and public buses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity while also permitting outdoor shooting for films and serials.

COVID cases in Karnataka

To date, Karnataka has reported a total of 28 lakh active COVID cases with 26.4 lakh recoveries and 33,763 deaths.

As of June 20, Bengaluru Urban reported 933 new cases, other districts that reported most infections were Mysuru (545), Dakshina Kannada (525), and Hassan (346).

