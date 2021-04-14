Karnataka Health Minister Assures 'no Dearth Of COVID Vaccines Or Medicines' In State

The same day when Karnataka's COVID-19 death tally crossed the 13,000 mark with 67 deaths, 8,778 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported with 6,079 discharges taking the overall tally of infections to 10,83,647. Amidst reports of shortage in vaccines as well as Remdesivir in other states, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar assured there is no shortage of either COVID-19 vaccines or medicines in the state.

Addressing the talk around dearth of COVID-19 medicines and vaccines, K Sudhakar said that since all three manufacturers of Remdesivir are in Karnataka itself, he has been assured of their adequate supplies.

Sudhakar said to media, "I am reiterating there is no dearth of COVID-19 medicine or vaccines in Karnataka. Luckily, all three companies manufacturing Remedisivir are in Karnataka and they have assured me the supplies." He added, "Government will procure the medicine not only for its own stock but also for private hospitals."

The announcement comes two days after Home Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai ruled out the option of imposing a strict lockdown in the state. Bommai mentioned an all-party meeting which will be conducted on April 18 along with an advisory committee. The said meeting will be held to discuss measures to contain the spread of infection due to COVID-19.

COVID vaccine shortage reported

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases, several parts of the country have reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines. However, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reiterated on Wednesday that there is no shortage of vaccines in the country at present.

Some opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra had raised concern over depleting stock of vaccine doses in the last few days. Maintaining that the Centre was supplying adequate vaccine doses to states, Dr. Harsh Vardhan maintained that it was the latter's job to meticulously plan so that all vaccination centres under their jurisdiction have enough stock in a time-bound manner. Union Health Minister added that the manufacturers have been asked to boost its production.

At present, there are 13,65,704 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,23,36,036 patients have been discharged besides 1,72,085 fatalities. A total of 9,81,74,116 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 1,31,48,122 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

(with inputs from ANI)