Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Visits Kalaburgi Hospital To Inspect Isolation Wards

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday visited the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburgi on Sunday to inspect the isolation wards set up in view of the rising Coronavirus scare. The virus, which recently claimed the life of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi, has been declared as a 'notified disaster' by the Home Ministry. So far two deaths and 107 positive cases have been reported in the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Friday, had announced that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, marriages and other large gatherings in the State have been banned for the next week. The Chief Minister had invoked relevant sections of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to subdue the outbreak of Covid-19 in the State on Wednesday, as per reports. Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (Central Act of 1897) reportedly allows the State government to announce special temporary measures to be observed by the public.

IISC suspends all activities

Following the instruction of the Karnataka Government, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Saturday also suspended all academic and extra-curricular activities for the next 15 days, in view of Coronavirus pandemic.

IISc Bangalore took to Twitter to inform about the suspension of lectures and other activities as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The institution also shared a notice issued by the Karnataka Government, listing all the precautions made effective in the state, in view of COVID-19.

Maha govt shut down Schools, colleges, malls, etc

Health Minister Rajesh Tope earlier on Saturday evening announced that shopping malls across the State will remain closed till the month-end. Grocery stores that sell commodities of daily need will remain open, he said.

The State government also issued a directive that all schools and colleges in areas of municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagar panchayats shall remain closed till March 31. Tope also said that examinations of classes one to nine will be postponed if they are being held currently, only the std 10th and 12th board exams will take place as per the schedule.

(With ANI Inputs)