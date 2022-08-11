Karnataka Health Minister Chairs Meet On Monkeypox, COVID; Lists Steps To Control Spread

Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar, chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss measures in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, monkeypox and other vector-borne diseases in the state. The Minister said that the government is taking all necessary steps to keep the infections at bay and prevent their spread among the population, especially in districts bordering Kerala.

"We're trying to ensure all infections including COVID, vector-borne diseases, dengue, malaria, chikungunya, keep at a minimum", the Minister said as per ANI. "We're taking necessary measures in regional areas to prevent their spread".

Talking about monkeypox, the Karnataka Minister emphasised heightened vigilance and continuous monitoring of the disease as Karnataka's neighbouring state Kerala already reported five confirmed cases of monkeypox. "Neighbouring state Kerala has about five cases and Delhi has four. Since we share borders with Kerala we need to be vigilant. We're keeping an eye on ports & airports, we're continuously monitoring", he further said.

In a thread of tweets, Sudhakar detailed the points discussed during the meeting and urged everyone to take the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. From Friday, the Karnataka government has decided to administer the Corbevax vaccine, which can be taken as the third dose despite the first two doses being Covaxin or Covishield.

"Although no cases of monkeypox has been reported so far in the state, our govt will continue to take precautionary measures including thermal screening at airports, testing of symptomatic and isolation of suspected persons, with a special focus on districts bordering Kerala", he wrote in his tweet.

Monkeypox in India

The total number of monkeypox cases in India currently stands at nine after a 31-year-old Nigerian woman tested positive for the disease in Delhi on August 3. This marked the fourth case of monkeypox in Delhi just a day after the third case was uncovered. Meanwhile, the highest number of patients are in Kerala, which also saw the death of a 22-year-old man who recently flew in from the UAE and was positive for monkeypox.

As for Karnataka, it found its first suspected case of monkeypox on July 31 in a man who recently returned from Ethiopia; however, his screening revealed him to be a confirmed case of chickenpox instead. Earlier this month, Sudhakar had even shared a circular listing the necessary precautions, which included 21 days of mandatory isolation for monkeypox patients and the setting up of screening teams at airports, bus stands and railway stations.