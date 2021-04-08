Karnataka Health Minister Claims 'no Shortage', Receiving Vaccines 'twice A Week'

In what may seem like a sigh of relief, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday came forward to clear the air around vaccines and stated that there is indeed 'no shortage' in the State. Backing his statement with reasons, he said that the State has been receiving vaccines twice a week and has a stock of 25-30 lakh doses of vaccine at present while another consignment of 25 lakh doses is coming in a couple of days.

"We aren't short on vaccines. I've been reiterating every day that we are receiving vaccines almost twice a week. Even now, we have a stock of almost 25-30 lakh doses while the centre has assured that in a couple of days, they will send another 25 lakh doses," he said.

This comes a day after the Maharashtra government claimed that the State was running short of vaccines. "We will run out of vaccines in a couple of days and that the Centre has been informed about the same," the State government had said. Claims were also made that the Centre had not given clarity on schedule and availability, and it was said, "If given clarity, we can 'easily' administer five lakh shots."

Claims 'baseless'

The claims did not go down well with the Health Ministry, and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan came forward to react. Calling the claims 'baseless', he asserted, "The inability of the Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension, and to spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further."

"Vaccine supplies are being monitored on a real-time basis, and the State governments are being apprised regularly about it," he added, to refute the claims. Today, a team was sent to Maharasthra to take stock of the situation, which later in the day reported that there was no shortage of vaccination as claimed.

India ranks first in terms of jabs given daily

As per Union Health Ministry, with an average of 34,30,502 doses administered, India ranks first globally in terms of the number of jabs administered daily. So far, 9,01,98,673 vaccine doses have been, which includes 89,68,151 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 97,67,538 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,18,084 HCWs and 44,11,609 FLWs who have taken the second dose. 3,63,32,851 and 11,39,291 beneficiaries above 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively.

(Credits-ANI/PTI)