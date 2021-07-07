Karnataka Health Minister Meets Harsh Vardhan Over Increase In Supply Of COVID Vaccines

On Tuesday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar met with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi and urged him to provide the state with extra COVID-19 vaccination doses.

During his discussion with Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Sudhakar also requested that the supply of 1.5 crore vaccines per month be increased to suit the state's expanding demand, which would aid planning and micromanagement.

He also asked for authority and funding to create regional Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology centres in other sections of the state.

He requested that monies for new medical institutions created under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) be released more quickly, as well as help for the establishment of an Allied Sciences Institute in the state.

The minister is seeking financial help for the state government to upgrade 250 PHCs per year under NHM, claiming that this would be a model initiative for other states to follow.

On Tuesday, Sudhakar met with Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Railways, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal during his three-day visit to New Delhi.

Sudhakar, who is also the in-charge minister of the Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka's Old Mysore region, has requested that the Yettinahole project, a mega drinking water project that aims to provide drinking water to more than 1.25 crore people in Chiklaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, and other drought-prone districts, be given national project status.

He sought Piyush Goyal's help to establish Chikkaballapura as an industrial cluster because of its closeness to Bengaluru International Airport and the National Highway.

He also requested that the Bengaluru Suburban Rail and Metro be extended to Chikkaballapura, some 60 kilometres from Bengaluru.

He also visited with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting an inspection of several current projects on NH 234 and the four laning of the route connecting NH7 and Nandi Hills, a major tourist destination near Bengaluru.

Karnataka's vaccination drive for children

In the wake of indications that a likely third wave of Covid-19 infection could disproportionately affect persons under the age of 18, the state administration plans to launch a special effort to inoculate parents of small children (under 10 years).

The government could declare parents of small children to be a priority group for this purpose, according to officials. There are also plans in the works to vaccinate children in specific groups.

Zydus Cadila, a pharmaceutical company, has completed clinical studies on its vaccine in youth aged 12 to 18, and dosages will be commercially accessible soon.