Karnataka High Court Directs Centre To Increase Daily Oxygen Supply Of State

Amid the ongoing health crisis owing to COVID-19, the Karnataka High Court has asked the Centre to immediately increase the cap on allocation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Karnataka. The Karnataka HC has directed the Centre to increase the cap to 1200 MT per day amid the crisis. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the Centre after analysing the pandemic situation in Karnataka.

"We direct the Government of India to increase the cap on supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day from the sanctioned allocation of 965 MT," said Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar

In addition, the Karnataka High Court has also asked the state government to submit a representation to the Centre stating a projected estimate of oxygen for the next one week. Moreover, it also stated that the representation should be considered within four days.

"In these circumstances, we have no option but to issue a mandatory direction to the Government of India to again consider representation made by the state government, on April 30. We direct the state government to immediately submit a representation to the Government of India, with a projected estimate of oxygen for next one week. Representation shall be considered by the Government of India, within four days. Till representation is considered, we direct the Government of India to increase the cap on supply of oxygen to the state to upto 1200 MT per day, with immediate effect said divisional bench," the bench observed.

As Karnataka continues to face a surge in the COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appointed five cabinet ministers to manage the crisis. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has been tasked to manage the oxygen supply while Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan will oversee tasks pertaining to Remdesivir and other COVID-related drugs and human resource management. Moreover, Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue minister R Ashok have been directed to work on bed availability and bed-related issues in medical colleges, private and government hospitals.

Karnataka reports 50,112 cases

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the single largest day spike in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the start of the pandemic, with 50,112 infections and 346 deaths. This took the total caseload to nearly 17.5 lakh and the fatalities to 16,884.In addition, 26,841 people were discharged on Wednesday. The state has recorded 17,41,046 positive cases so far which includes 16,884 deaths and 12,36,854 discharges, the health department's bulletin said. Active cases in the state stand at 4,87,288.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Credits: PTI