Karnataka Hijab Row: CFI Calls Ban 'denial Of Justice' To Muslims In Secular Country

As the hijab row continues to escalate in Karnataka ahead of the hearing by the Karnataka High Court on the batch of petitions related to the matter, protests have been ongoing across districts in the state where students and many organisations are staging demonstrations outside college campuses.

Several student body organisations including the Campus Front of India (CFI) has voiced their opinions actively throughout the hijab controversy calling out of an attack on a specific community. In this regard, National Committee member of the Campus Front of India, KP Fathima Sherin spoke to ANI and said that one cannot be denied from practicing religion as it has been entitled by the Indian Constitution. "Wearing a hijab is an essential practice in Islam and we should not look into other countries who have banned wearing hijab. We have the right to practice religion as we are a secular country."

Further speaking on several students who have been wearing saffron shawls to school and college campuses as a mark of protest against the girls attending schools and colleges wearing hijab, Fathima said, "I don't know if wearing saffron shawls is an essential practice. We are not provoking the students. It is just a matter of denial of justice to the Muslim students."

CFI holds press conference on Karnataka hijab controversy

Notably, the Campus Front of India in a recent press conference at the Press Club Bangalore on Saturday attacked the state government for organising a "conspiracy" against the Muslim women and further pointed out several recent gendered islamophobic attacks against Muslim women. Demanding for a fair investigation of the issues, the organization appealed to all the citizens for expressing solidarity with the students who are fighting for constitutional rights.

The press conference was attended by many members of the organisation including State Vice President of Kerala CFI, Zeba Shireen, CFI Karnataka Committee Members, CFI Bangalore District Leader, National Committee member KP Fathima Sherin, and many others.

Later issuing a press release, the student body organisation said,

"This is an organised and systematic conspiracy to dehumanise Muslim women and slander their religious identity. The college principals’ involvement in denying the fundamental constitutional rights of Muslim students only helps the hate-mongers. We demand a fair investigation of these issues and nab the persons behind them. We appeal to all citizens to express solidarity to the students who are fighting to protect our constitutional rights."

