Karnataka Hijab Row Flares At RN Shetty College; BJP Calls It 'politically Driven'

Karnataka's hijab controversy escalates as Udupi's issue has flared in another college at Kundapura. On Saturday, students came to RN Shetty College donning saffron stoles raising slogans in the name of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai & 'Jai Sri Ram' on college premises. The demonstration erupted as saffron clothed students took to college's premises to stage protests against hijab at educational institutions.

While concerned protestors in Karnataka told that they must be allowed to sport saffron scarves if hijabs are allowed, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that educational institutions are no place to practice religion. While affirming that allowing a Community-based dress code could hinder students' education and schooling, he implied that the uniform of a school is the decorum that should be implemented. He further said that religious symbols should be at bay from any school, college or educational institution.

Activists' take on Karnataka Hijab row

Women Rights Activist Brinda Adige told Republic TV that the protests were meaningless as there was no cause in the said outrage of saffron clothed pupils. "They wear hijab to cover their heads and it is the colour of their uniform. What is the problem?" Adige questioned. "This is intolerance and bigotry. Why are college and school authorities giving tacit support to these groups?" she added.

Karnataka government's response to hijab controversy

Previously, State Education Minister BC Nagesh raised questions as to why only a section of students is not listening to authorities. He mentioned that the row is politically driven and the group of students are showcasing protests over directions of other parties like SDPI ahead of Karnataka elections in 2023, as per sources.

Further, sources confirmed that in the Udupi hijab controversy, it was brought to the fore that out of 96 Muslims, only 6 students from the Islam Community of the concerned college in Udupi protested. Also, the said college falls under the rules of SDMC, 1985 which provides for a similar uniform for all students, irrespective of religion.

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Malavika Avinash said that if there is a code by colleges, the same should be allowed and that is true of 'all groups- for those wearing saffron shawls and those wanting to wear hijab'.

"No community is allowed to break the code. When there is a code, the code should be followed. Neither should be allowed," she said.

Karnataka hijab row is politically driven

"By virtue of the timing of the controversy, you can tell that an election is going to happen next year. The hijab controversy stirred in January, not since colleges have been operational in October. This is not about being Hindu or Islamic, it is a motivated campaign," Malavika further said.

Earlier today, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, mentioned that 'certain girls have been misguided' and the dress code must be implemented as per the provisions of law.

"There are miscreants who wish to disturb the harmony," he asserted.

Retaliating to Rahul Gandhi's intervention on the hijab controversy, Nagesh sarcastically said, "Rahul Gandhi is a great intellectual who knows more than anybody, more than the law and the Supreme Court as well."

The statement holds relevance as the hijab row has been taken up before the Karnataka High Court by Muslim girl students and currently stands as a sub judice matter.

Notably, Opposition Leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah has said it will be brought up in the Assembly by Congress and accused BJP of maintaining silence over an issue that hampers one's right to liberty and education even. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and grabbed the occasion of Saraswati Puja to relate to the ongoing hijab issue. He shared, "By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate."

By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.



Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2022

Image: PTI