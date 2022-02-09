Karnataka Hijab Row: High Court Refers Matter To Larger Bench, No Interim Relief Announced

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday resumed hearing the petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state. During the hearing, the Karnataka HC sought the consent of the parties to refer the matter to a larger bench and considered that the papers be put at the hands of the Chief Justice.

"If you see the pattern of judicial behaviour, in cases involving personal laws or seminal laws generally the benches so constituted that the outcome is more acceptable. Don't be under the impression that for Consitution of the bench will take its own time. I urge that the matter be heard by a larger bench," said Justice Krishna S Dixit.

After the judge's proposition, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing on behalf of the petitioners said that he had no opposition to the request of the court. On the other hand, the Advocate General asserted that the state was concerned about the early hearing of the matter given the law and order situation involved. "Children must attend the class adhering to the dress code prescribed by the college," the AG stated.

"Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter," Justice Dixit noted in the order.