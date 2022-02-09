Karnataka Hijab Row: Home Min Promises Action Against 'outsiders' Inciting Violence

As the Hijab row rages in Karnataka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has now accused outside involvement in the matter. Speaking on the topic of rising tension in the state, Jnanendra said that the state will take strict action on the ‘unpleasant things’ that is happening. He said that the government is awaiting court orders in the matter to take action.

The Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier ordered a probe to ascertain who is backing the students in the Hijab row. He had earlier claimed that the attacks across the state have been led by outside forces. Now, the minister has said that the police have arrested ‘outsiders’ causing issues in the state. The minister also called for the High Court to make quick orders in the matter.

“Govt is expecting court orders by the end of the day. We can't advise the court. We have to accept it when the court orders,” Araga Jnanendra told ANI. “Action will be taken wherever unpleasant things have happened. The police have registered cases. We have arrested a few people, they are outsiders, not students, after inquiry, we will let you know,” the minister added. The Hijab row controversy raged across Karnataka on Tuesday after the state's Congress claimed that 'anti-national elements' had taken down the Tricolour at a college in Shivamogga and had replaced it with a saffron flag.

What is the Hijab controversy?

Over the past few days, the situation across Karnataka has gotten tense after a government pre-university college in Kundapura issued a notice imposing a total ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, leading to an uproar in neighbouring states as well. However, the situation turned more chaotic after some Hindu students attempted to attend college wearing saffron shawls in protest against students wearing hijab.

In the light of the flare-up, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed in several regions. Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC has begun hearing the petition filed by Udupi students on the controversy.

Image: PTI