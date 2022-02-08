Karnataka Hijab Row: Protests Escalate Across Colleges; Section 144 Imposed In Some Parts

As the hijab controversy continues to linger in Karnataka, student protests have started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state, prompting colleges to declare holidays due to violent outbursts. Several students were seen protesting in front of the Government Pre-University College in Rabakavi Banahatti in Bagalkote district on Tuesday. Similarly, protests were witnessed in MGM College in Karnataka's Udupi district.

Several boys, who had earlier arrived in the college wearing saffron shawls as a mark of protest against girls demanding their right to wear hijab, were later seen engaging in violent clashes after they were restricted by the administration. Students were also seen sitting in front of the college gate demanding the authorities restrict the hijab-clad girls from attending the classes followed by pelting stones at each other. Following this, the police had to intervene and charge batons to disperse the crowd.

The major controversy which originated from Udupi has prompted massive protests from different parts of the state while the Karnataka High Court continues to hear the multiple petitions on the case. In wake of the violent protests, Section 144 has also been imposed in the Shivamogga area while additional forces have been deployed for evading any kind of further violent activities.

'Shall abide by Constitution and not emotions': Karnataka HC

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has begun the hearing for the Karnataka hijab controversy. The court has stated that it will continue to go by the Constitution and not by emotions. While answering to arguments placed by the petitioners, the High Court said, "We will go by reasoning and follow the law and what the Constitution says. We will not get driven by emotions or passion."

In the chronology of events that took place since the hearing commenced, the High Court started hearing the batch of petitions over the row and was confronted by the petitioners demanding a ban on the government order that restricts girls from wearing hijab in educational institutions. To this, the Karnataka High Court judge said that "Bhagwat Gita is my Constitution and I shall abide by it."

Following this, the three main propositions were placed before the court through senior advocate Devdatt Kamath who appeared on behalf of the petitioners arguing against the decision taken by the state government through its February 5 order. While claiming that wearing hijabs is an essential practice as prescribed by the holy Quran, Kamath asserted that the order was not in the purview of the jurisdiction of the state and clearly violated Article 19(1) Part (a) of the Constitution.

While the court continues to go on through a variety of phrases and verses from the holy Quran followed by relevant arguments, the final decision by the court is yet to be taken.

(Image: PTI/Republic)