Karnataka Hijab Row: Public Gatherings, Protests Banned In Bengaluru For Two Weeks

Amid the massive Hijab controversy in Karnataka, public gatherings and protests on Wednesday have been banned in Bengaluru for two weeks. This comes after the High Court referred the hijab matter to a larger bench, stating that there can be an interim relief only after the Chief Justice (CJ) takes a decision.

No Interim Relief In Hijab Controversy

A single Bench of Karnataka High Court led by Justice Krishna S Dixit on Wednesday referred the hijab ban case to the larger bench. He observed in the order that the question of interim relief will also be considered by the larger bench.

"Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of larger bench that may be constitutted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here", Justice Dixit noted in the order. Justice Dixit added, "It is open for the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by CJ regarding the constitution of the larger bench."

HC Affidavit Accessed by Republic

The Karnataka government argued in an affidavit accessed by Republic TV on Wednesday that students cannot be allowed to wear Hijab inside classrooms. The affidavit was filed by the Basavaraj Bommai-led government before the Karnataka High Court on February 7 in response to the plea filed by 5 students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi. They sought permission to attend classes while wearing a Hijab citing fundamental rights and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality & integrity'

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order against wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row: Major political controversy erupts in Karnataka

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes when in December 2021, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, which did not allow students from wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Defending his order, Gowda had said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."

Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it.