Karnataka Hijab Row: Rebel Students Signed Undertaking To Follow Dress Code For Admission

The hijab row that is making headlines not just in the nation but also internationally, began when 6 students of Government Pre-University College for girls in Karnataka’s Udupi were denied entry into the classroom with the headscarf. Republic TV on Friday learnt that these students before taking admission in the college, had agreed to adhere to the guidelines of the educational institution, which included following the set uniform code- kurta, pyjama and dupatta and shawl.

Republic has accessed the undertaking, which the Government of Karnataka submitted before the High Court. The undertaking which reads, 'I hereby accept that I will abide Administrative/Academic/ Examination Rules of the Department during my study in the college', has the signature of the parents of the six girls.

'Uniform was followed till December 31'

Earlier, speaking to Republic TV exclusively, the Vice President of the Committee had confirmed that till December 30, 2021, all students entered the classrooms in kurta, top, and dupatta, and there was no hijab.

"On December 31, suddenly 6 students wearing hijab entered the class and so the principal and other staff stopped them saying that they were violating the college uniform rules. They did not listen, so we did not allow entry," further said the Vice President of the Committee. He added," Next day the MLA, the President of the committee, convened a meeting and brought to the notice that it was an educational institution, and here religious practices cannot be promoted. Here everyone is equal. No discrimination," he had said.

Karnataka HC On Hijab Row

As Supreme Court refuses to intervene in the Hijab row, Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest," read the HC order. The HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday. A decision regarding pre-university colleges and degree colleges will be taken later.