Karnataka Hijab Row: Shaheen Bagh Sees Protests Yet Again; 'salute To Sisters In Udupi'

After the anti-CAA and NRC sit-in protest that lasted for over 100 days, a new protest has now erupted over the hijab row in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday. Many Mulsim women took to the streets of Shaheen Bagh to extend their support to the women protesting to wear hijab in Karnataka.

A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The row began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. As the student protests in the matter have started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed across several districts of the state and all public gatherings and protests have been banned in Bengaluru for two weeks.

High Court refers matter to a larger bench

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court resumed hearing the petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state on February 9. In the hearing, after listening to both sides, the bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench.

The HC observed, "Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter. Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of the larger bench that may be constituted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here."

"In the above circumstances, the registry is directed to place the papers before Chief Justice for consideration immediately, considering the urgency pleaded in the petitions. It is open for the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by CJ regarding the constitution of the larger bench," it noted.