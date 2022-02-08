Karnataka Hijab Row: Shivamogga SP Busts Congress' Claims; 'No National Flag Was Removed'

As protests over the Hijab controversy raged across Karnataka on Tuesday, the state's Congress unit took to Twitter to claim that 'anti-national elements' had taken down the Tricolour at a college in Shivamogga and had replaced it with a saffron flag. However, busting the Congress' claim Shivamogga SP BM Laxmi Prasad confirmed that there was no National Flag present in said flag-pole.

In a series of tweets, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had alleged a BJP-hand in the incident and asked citizens to post images with the National Flag as a mark of protest.

“The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case, the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online," he tweeted.

Some anti-national elements allied with BJP have brought down the national flag in a college in Shimoga. I urge everyone to post a photo of themselves with the national flag as a mark of protest.#MyTricolourMyPride pic.twitter.com/zHvPg53FHh — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 8, 2022

'There was no National Flag, pole was empty': Shivamogga SP

Shivakumar's claims came in response to a viral video where a boy was seen climbing on a pole to put up a saffron flag. Other students standing beneath the pole were seen celebrating with saffron shawls in the air. After the video began doing rounds on Twitter, Congress leaders and several media houses claimed that a Tricolour was taken down and replaced with the saffron flag.

Speaking to ANI, Shivamogga SP BM Laxmi Prasad has confirmed that there was no Tricolour on the pole and the National Flag was not downed and replaced with the saffron flag. The pole, on which the Tricolour is only hoisted on Independence Day and Republic Day was reportedly empty.

"There are many incidents recorded today in Shivamogga. Initially, there was some stone-pelting and clashes between student groups. Outsiders also got involved later and arrests will be made soon on this. Because we had enough force, we were able to contain all of them. It took us 2-3 hours to bring all of them in control and strict action will be taken in future," he said.

Responding to the viral video, the SP confirmed, "There was no national flag. The poll was empty and a saffron flag was hoisted on top of the poll. And later they removed it themselves and took it with them."

Sharing the video of the police officer's statement, the Karnataka BJP has demanded an apology from 'Tukde-Tukde gang leader' DK Shivakumar.

"National Flag was not hoisted. The flag pole was empty. Students hoisted the Saffron Flag & removed it".



This is what Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad stated about this matter which was falsified by "Tukde Tukde Gang Leader" member @DKShivakumar.



We demand his immediate apology. pic.twitter.com/sZtGYh18a4 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 8, 2022

Schools in Karnataka closed for 3 days

In the light of the flare-up, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed in several regions.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC has begun hearing the petition filed by Udupi students on the controversy. On Tuesday, the bench heard the arguments of the petitioners as well the Karnataka government and adjourned the matter for 2.30 PM on February 9, saying, "This Court requests the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity. This court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and it hopes that the same would be put to practice."