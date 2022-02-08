Karnataka Hijab Row Spills Over: Stone-pelting, Lathi-charge & Section 144 In Shivamogga

Amid the escalating Hijab controversy in Karnataka, some of the students who allegedly pelted stones at a Shivamogga college have been detained by the police. The police have detained at least 18 students in connection with the same and Section 144 has been imposed in the Shivamogga District. Moreover, the police also resorted to lathi-charge against the students in colleges across the state, visuals of which have also been accessed as the authorities attempted to rein in the escalating face-off.

A standoff also ensued between students wearing saffron shawls and blue shawls in Karnataka's Raichur. In addition, the students also raised slogans of "Jai Bhim" and "Jai Shri Ram" amid the standoff. This comes as the Karnataka High Court was hearing a plea filed by the students against the Hijab ban in several junior colleges in the state.

Section 144 imposed in Harihara town of Davangere district

Following the imposition of Section 144 in Shivamogga District, the police have now imposed the same in Harihara town of Davangere district. This comes after protests took place there over the Hijab issue. The section 144 against unlawful gathering has been imposed till further orders.

Petition in Karnataka High Court over the controversy

The Karnataka High Court is hearing a clutch of pleas amid the ongoing Hijab row in the state. A Muslim student of the girls Pre-University College in Udupi district had moved the HC that challenged the decision of the college which restricted six students from entering the classroom for wearing a Hijab. The petition has stated that the student's right to wear a Hijab is a fundamental right that is guaranteed under Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution and is also an essential practice of the Islam religion. Other similar petitions have also been filed.

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Back in January, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class, approached the District Collector, raising concerns over the incident.

Apart from that, many students also claimed that they were not allowed to speak in Urdu or Arabic languages as a part of the restriction imposed by the college. Following this, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom. The protests have now spread to other district colleges in the state. The college administration had maintained that Hijab was not banned in the college and students are allowed to enter the college with Hijab, however, they cannot wear them inside the classrooms.