Karnataka Hijab Row: Udupi Dy Commissioner Holds Peace Meet Ahead Of Reopening Of Colleges

Ahead of colleges reopening on Wednesday across the district, Udupi District Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao on Tuesday called for a peace meeting at his office near Manipal. All community leaders, politicians, and others were called to attend this crucial meeting. They were also asked to maintain the law and order situation in the district. This comes ahead of the Karnataka High court hearing on the Hijab controversy at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

The Karnataka government had extended holiday for all universities falling under the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education till Wednesday. The holiday for PU colleges were extended till Tuesday. The peace meeting in Udupi was attended by Udupi Campus Front of India president Aseel Akram, Udupi District SDPI President Nazeer Ahmed, Udupi district BJP Yuva Morcha president Viktath Shetty.

"We have held a meeting with all religious leaders, various stakeholders on the implementation of the Karnataka High Court's interim order," said Udupi District Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao.

Hijab hearing at Karnataka HC

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday heard a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions. During the hearing, the petitioners represented by Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat argued that schools should allow 'voluntary expression', asserting that exemptions such as wearing a hijab over a uniform do not undermine the dress code.

"This (wearing hijab) is not a practice of displaying a religious identity, it's a sense of protection and a matter of faith," Kamat said.

However, Senior Adv Professor Ravivarma Kumar made a big submission claiming that the government order does not prohibit the wearing of a hijab since the state is yet to decide on the uniform. He said, "There is no ban of wearing hijab by any student much less by the religious minority community. GO says CDC will prescribe it. Till then, clothes which do not threaten public order, equality or unity must be worn."

The Chief Justice adjourned the hearing for today and the matter will appear for next hearing on February 16, 2.30 PM.

Last week, on Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14. Following this, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.