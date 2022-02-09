With all eyes on the Karnataka High Court to resume hearing on petitions seeking permission to attend classes wearing hijab, Raghupathy Bhatt, Udupi MLA and Committee member of PU college provided details of the incident that took on a communal colour. Speaking to Republic TV Raghupathy Bhatt mentioned that all the colleges were following the uniform code even though the government didn't issue orders concerning the same.

Udupi MLA told Republic, "In the Udupi district, all the colleges were following the uniform code even though the government didn't have an order. Our college Committee had a uniform code, according to which, Hijab was not allowed in the class".

"In girls PU college we have had this followed since 2002. But in recent times, some religious groups, campus friends instigated them and started this issue", he added.

Providing details on the issue, Bhatt said that there are 100 girls in the PU college of which 75 are Muslim girls. Among the 75, 12 were taken outside the campus to an unknown place by some organization and preached some religious topics. But, the college managed to convince 6 girls of 12 whose parents also cooperated. He mentioned that the other 6 girls are indisciplined students and their class record is with the college.

Clarifying on the issue being a political stunt for vote gain, Udupi MLA stated, "This issue has nothing to do with the votes. Nobody will succeed in gaining a vote by provoking this issue".

Earlier in January, protests over the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

Karnataka Hijab controversy

Earlier on Saturday, the Karnataka government banned clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order". According to the order, "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn".

In Udupi, protests spread across the state with staff banning the hijab. Many students took the order into a confrontational turn by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

(Image: Republic)