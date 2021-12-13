Karnataka HM Avers All Religions Will Be Taken Into Confidence Under Anti-conversion Bill

Defending the Anti-Conversion Bill proposed by the Karnataka government, state home minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday maintained that all religions will be taken into confidence under the bill, adding that there is no need for anybody to live in fear.

"The 'Anti-Conversion Bill' proposed by the Karnataka government will bring and streamline a penal clause as a provision in Article 25 of the Constitution, (which guarantees freedom of religion to all persons in India). There is no need for anybody to live in fear," he said.

On Sunday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that the state government has proposed to table the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Winter Session of the Parliament to prevent religious conversions by inducements in the state. He also said that people need not worry about the proposed bill and assured that the proposed law will not affect any religion or their traditions and practices. Stating that religious conversions are not good for society, Bommai said that poor and vulnerable sections of society should not fall for it.

"Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism and constitutionally recognised religion," he said. "There would be no hindrance to the worship and religious practices of people belonging to any religion. It is only to prevent conversions by inducements," he added.

Many Christian groups, including the archdiocese of Bengaluru, have opposed the proposed anti-conversion bill. Besides, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has vowed to fight it tooth and nail in the Assembly. Siddaramaiah alleged that the bill was aimed to target a particular religion. The Karnataka cabinet is set to review the new bill and take it up for passage in the upcoming Assembly session.

"There is already a law to stop forceful conversion. Let Govt take action in case of any forceful conversion. This law (proposed anti-conversion bill) is being brought to target a particular religion. Congress will oppose it tooth & nail," said Siddaramaiah.

Image: ANI/PTI